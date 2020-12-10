Walmart shopper accused of assaulting manager, yelling racial slurs at workers

It happened at a Walmart in the Jersey Village area. They say the manager was trying to escort the customer out of the store.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Some Walmart employees had a disturbing encounter Sunday night with customer who is accused of yelling racial slurs and assaulting a store manager.

Jake Taylor, 20, is charged with assault bodily injury.

It happened at a Walmart location in the 26200 block of the Northwest Freeway in the Jersey Village area, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

Investigators said the manager was escorting Taylor out of the store after he allegedly caused a disturbance and yelled racial slurs at employees. That's when the manager claims the suspect assaulted him.

When officers arrived, Taylor was still at the store. He was taken arrested and charged.

Taylor was last reported to still be behind bars at the Harris County Jail.