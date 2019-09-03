VON ORMY, Texas — A Von Ormy Fire Captain has been arrested and charged with Arson and Retaliation.

In June 2018, Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies were patrolling the 4200 block of Noyes Road when the found a 2017 Ford Focus on fire.

The owner of the car was found to be Michael Anthony Salinas, 34.

Salinas' car was found four miles away from the fire station Salinas worked at.

According to court documents, a confidential informant came forward to report that Salinas confessed that he had a friend from church take his car at night and burn it because he needed the insurance money to get his own place (Salinas was living with his parents at the time). He also stated that the car payment was too much and that his friend had set several cars on fire in the past and hadn't been caught.

In December 2018, investigators obtained a recorded phone call between Salinas and the confidential informant where Salinas asked the information not to come forward with the information. Salinas pleaded that the informant stall investigators so that he could spend the holidays with his daughter.

Fast-forward to March 1, 2019, the informant claimed Salinas made a threat toward the informant and their family.

In addition to the arson charge, Salinas was charged with retaliation because he is accused of threatening to harm the informant for cooperating during the investigation.