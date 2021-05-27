Deputy fire marshal charged with manslaughter in shooting death of Tri-County volunteer firefighter

The victim has been identified as Douglas Smith, 18. Smith was a volunteer firefighter with the Tri-County Fire Department.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The Waller County Sheriff's Office has arrested a University of Houston deputy fire marshal in the shooting death of an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter.

Joshua Hahn is accused of killing Douglas Smith on Sunday, May 23. He has been charged with manslaughter. The two were allegedly at a party when the shooting happened. What led up to the shooting has not yet been confirmed by investigators.

According to family members, Smith worked with the Tri-County Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family with funeral expenses.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in northern Waller County. They said Smith died at the scene.

According to the Fire & Life Safety of the University of Houston website, Hahn joined the UH Fire Marshal's Office in October of 2018. He has been certified as a fire inspector, plans examiner, fire investigator and Paramedic. He is also a forensic photographer and administrative trainer for the US Department of Homeland Security's Bomb-Making Materials Awareness Program. He also currently serves as a volunteer firefighter with Waller County.

At this time, the Tri-County Fire Department still plans on holding its Thunder Bash, a fundraising event for the community. Organizers said they plan on having a memorial area for people to pay their respects to Smith. The fundraiser is set for May 29 and starts at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Funeral services have not yet been set and the WCSO said their investigation remains ongoing.