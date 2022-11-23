At least 6 killed in shooting at Walmart in Virginia, police say

Police say six people and the shooter are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia. It was the second high-profile shooting in a handful of days.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say six people and the assailant are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia.

Officer Leo Kosinski with the Chesapeake police said early Wednesday that the store is now safe. Investigators believe the suspect was possibly an employee or a manager who shot other employees, then himself, inside of a break room.

Tuesday’s shooting also brought back memories of another at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso and killed 22 people.

Police believe there was one shooter at the Virginia Walmart who is dead, Kosinski said. He couldn’t say how the gunman died but said he didn’t believe police fired shots.

The shooting had apparently stopped when police arrived at the store in Chesapeake, which is Virginia’s second-largest city and lies next to the seaside communities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said in a text message that five patients from the Walmart were being treated at Norfolk General Hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said in a tweet that he was “sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake.”