Violent weekend in Dallas: At least 10 separate shootings leave 4 dead, multiple injured

The shootings all occurred between Saturday and Sunday.

This story will be updated throughout Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Four people were killed and multiple people were treated at area hospitals this weekend after a number of shootings broke out throughout Dallas.

One of those shot included a well-known rapper, coming just days after a different rapper was shot and killed on a Dallas highway in the middle of the day.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote in an email Sunday that Dallas' numbers are "headed in the wrong direction," for both COVID-19 infections and crime numbers.

"The recent increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are deeply concerning. Dallas is on pace to hit new peaks in the coming weeks. The second wave is here, even though the first wave never truly subsided," Johnson wrote. He urged citizens to wear masks, get flu shots and to practice social distancing.

Speaking about crime, he wrote that as of Thursday, Dallas surpassed its 2019 number for homicides with nearly seven weeks left in the year.

"Dallas cannot reduce violent crime by shrugging off the numbers or pointing toward increases in other cities," Johnson wrote. He again shared this survey link for Dallasites to share their thoughts on what they want in a new police chief.

Below is a timeline of some of the shootings that took place across the city.

Saturday

Rapper Boosie treated at Dallas hospital for gunshot wound, police sources say

Multiple police sources confirm Louisiana rapper Boosie has been treated at a Dallas hospital for a gunshot wound.

Police sources said he was shot in the leg and his condition beyond that is unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

Sources said the shooting at Big T Plaza in Dallas was the same shooting that involved Boosie. They also said the rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., is not providing many details to police at this time.

According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to the shopping center after 911 callers stated that someone had been shot, but left the location in a private vehicle.

However, authorities said when they arrived at the alleged shooting scene, they were unable to locate a victim or suspect.

Boosie was at a vigil Friday night in Dallas, that honored another rapper who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Man found shot dead on North Stemmons Freeway, Dallas police say

Dallas police found a man lying on the service road of North Stemmons Freeway on Saturday night. He had been shot dead.

Police said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the shooting call at the intersection of the service road and Empire Central. Once they arrived, they found a man lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

He did not have an ID on his person, so the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will now try to identify him using his fingerprints, police said.

57-year-old man fatally shot in his car, Dallas police say

A 57-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Dallas, police said.

The man was sitting in the driver seat of his car around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Beckley Avenue and Clarendon Drive when he was shot, according to police.

The man appeared to have been waiting at the stoplight to make a left onto Clarendon Drive, police at the scene said.

Officers arrived on scene and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

20-year-old man in critical condition after Dallas shooting, police say

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday night in Dallas, police said.

Officers found the man while they were responding around 11 p.m. to a shooting call on the 3900 block of Denley Drive, officials said.

He had been shot once and was taken to a local hospital by first responders.

37-year-old man shot while walking down Dallas street, police say

A 37-year-old man was shot Saturday night while walking down a street in Dallas, police said.

The man was hit by gunfire around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Overton Road and Ramona Avenue.

He told police that as he was walking, he noticed a vehicle drive by him once, and then a second time. Someone then shot multiple times in his direction.

Sunday

Man shot, taken to hospital, Dallas police say

A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot early Sunday in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:15 a.m. on the 11300 block of Amanda Lane. When they got there, they found a man had been shot.

First responders took him to a hospital, but his condition is unknown, police said. Officials are continuing to investigate.

16-year-old shot after answering knock at door, Dallas police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest when he answered a knock on his home's door early Sunday, Dallas police said.

Police responded around 3:40 a.m. to the shooting on the 3800 block of South Tyler Street.

Another person at the home told police he and the 16-year-old were at home when an unknown man knocked on the door.

When the 16-year-old answered the door, he saw a flash from a gun and felt a pain in his chest, police said.

One person killed in shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard

One person was killed in a shooting Sunday on Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas police said.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to a shooting on the 8400 block of Harry Hines Boulevard.

The shooting was still considered an "active call" by police as of 12:35 p.m.

Police have yet to provide additional information about the incident.

Man taken to hospital after Sunday shooting, police say

A man was taken to a local hospital Sunday after he was shot by a "known suspect," according to Dallas police.

Police were actively responding to the call as of 12:35 p.m. on the 800 block of East Jefferson Boulevard.

Officials said the victim's condition was currently unknown.

Police did not provide any additional information.

One person hurt in Dallas drive-by shooting, police say

Just hours after a shooting left a 20-year-old man in critical condition, a man died several blocks away on the same street, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m.

The victim was standing outside a home on the 4900 block of South Denley Drive when someone drove by and started shooting, according to police.