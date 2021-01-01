2021 off to violent start in Houston area

HOUSTON — 2021 is off to a violent start after several incidents in the Houston area overnight.
The New Year's holiday was marred by several shootings and a deadly crash as residents were supposed to be celebrating the holiday.
16-year-old found dead in north Harris County
A 16-year-old was found dead in the middle of the road just hours before the New Year.
This happened on Kiley Drive in north Harris County. Deputies don’t know what led up to the shooting but they're asking anyone with information to reach out.
8-year-old injured by celebratory gunfire
An 8-year-old boy was injured by celebratory gunfire while he was asleep in his bed.
Police said just before midnight late Thursday, the shot went through the wall of his family's apartment in Garden City on the north side. The boy's family had put him to bed early when a bullet came flying through their bedroom wall.
HPD: Grandfather shoots granddaughter during celebratory gunfire incident
In another dangerous case of celebratory gunfire, police say a man shot his own 24-year-old granddaughter in the stomach after he decided to shoot his gun to celebrate the New Year.
This happened on Fulton in northwest Houston.
Woman dead, family of five injured in three-vehicle crash in Spring area
A family of five was hospitalized after their SUV was involved in a crash in the Spring area overnight.
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said three cars were involved in the deadly crash around 2 a.m. Friday in the 8100 block of Spring Cypress Road.
HCSO: Man fired shots at family members in NE Harris County
A man was arrested following a standoff with SWAT in northeast Harris County overnight.
Harris County deputies said the suspect was arrested without further incident. Initially, the male fired multiple shots at family members inside the residence.
Thankfully no one was hurt.
Man hit in the face with fireworks
Deputies say a man was seriously injured while handling fireworks overnight.
He had to be airlifted to the hospital. The explosion caused injuries to his face and neck.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted another warning to be careful.