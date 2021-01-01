2021 off to violent start in Houston area

The New Year's holiday was marred by several shootings and a deadly crash as residents were supposed to be celebrating the holiday.

HOUSTON — 2021 is off to a violent start after several incidents in the Houston area overnight.

16-year-old found dead in north Harris County

A 16-year-old was found dead in the middle of the road just hours before the New Year.

This happened on Kiley Drive in north Harris County. Deputies don’t know what led up to the shooting but they're asking anyone with information to reach out.

8-year-old injured by celebratory gunfire

An 8-year-old boy was injured by celebratory gunfire while he was asleep in his bed.

Police said just before midnight late Thursday, the shot went through the wall of his family's apartment in Garden City on the north side. The boy's family had put him to bed early when a bullet came flying through their bedroom wall.

North officers are on a shooting at 9600 Montgomery. One juvenile shot from what appears to be celebratory gun fire. Transported to hospital. Investigation is on going. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 1, 2021

HPD: Grandfather shoots granddaughter during celebratory gunfire incident

In another dangerous case of celebratory gunfire, police say a man shot his own 24-year-old granddaughter in the stomach after he decided to shoot his gun to celebrate the New Year.

This happened on Fulton in northwest Houston.

Central officers are on a shooting at 1700 Fulton. One patient transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 1, 2021

Woman dead, family of five injured in three-vehicle crash in Spring area

A family of five was hospitalized after their SUV was involved in a crash in the Spring area overnight.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said three cars were involved in the deadly crash around 2 a.m. Friday in the 8100 block of Spring Cypress Road.

Unrestrained female deceased in car. Initially we believed there were two separate fatal crashes, but instead only one. https://t.co/VMJyIFROfH — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 1, 2021

HCSO: Man fired shots at family members in NE Harris County

A man was arrested following a standoff with SWAT in northeast Harris County overnight.

Harris County deputies said the suspect was arrested without further incident. Initially, the male fired multiple shots at family members inside the residence.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Update to SWAT scene on Roxette Ct: the scene has concluded. The male was taken into custody without incident. Initially the male fired multiple shots at family members inside the residence, thankfully no one was hurt. #HouNews https://t.co/611n7yXQaU — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 1, 2021

Man hit in the face with fireworks

Deputies say a man was seriously injured while handling fireworks overnight.

He had to be airlifted to the hospital. The explosion caused injuries to his face and neck.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted another warning to be careful.