Violent home break-in caught on camera; suspect arrested in burglary spree

Police said the man broke into at least five Southeast side homes Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A violent home break-in was caught on camera. In the video, a man is seen breaking through a window to get inside a southeast-side home. Police say the man broke into at least five homes in the area off Adair Bluff near South W.W. White Road.

A spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department said around 8 a.m. Monday, a man crashed his vehicle when he veered off the road. They said shortly after the accident, they started getting reports of home break-ins.

One neighbor said his own home was almost a target.

“I head two loud thumps on my back door,” said the man, who only wanted to be identified as David. “I yelled and then he jumped the fence, and then he started his escapades down the neighborhood.”

In one of the homes, police said the suspect awoke a man sleeping in the back bedroom when the suspect shattered a window to enter the house. A fight between the 71-year-old homeowner and the suspect ensued, and the homeowner was able to get a gun.

He then shot the suspect multiple times. The suspect wasn’t hit, and got the gun away from the homeowner, and struck the man. Police said the homeowner was able to get his gun back from the suspect, but the suspect ran away.

Neighbors didn’t let him get too far. David said they chased the suspect until police arrived. “The whole neighborhood got involved, and just kind of tracked him down,” said David.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital. The 26-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

David said the man’s violent burglary spree is rare in the area.