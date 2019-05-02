MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Former NFL quarterback Vince Young was arrested early Monday in Missouri City.

A Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled Young over around 4:30 a.m.

He was later charged with DWI.

Young was released a few hours after his arrest.

He posted a $500 bond.

This was his second DWI arrest in three years. He received 18 months probation after pleading no contest in 2015.

Last month, Young was selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Young was the Heisman Trophy runner-up and led the Longhorns to the 2005 national championship with a memorable performance in the Rose Bowl against Southern California.

Young passed for 267 yards, ran for 200 and scrambled for a game-winning touchdown on fourth down with 19 seconds left in a 41-38 Rose Bowl victory over USC.

Young was the first FBS player to pass for more than 3,000 yards and run for more than 1,000, leading Texas to an undefeated season in 2005. \

The 35-year-old Houston native was drafted in the first round by the Tennessee Titans in 2006.

In his first season, Young was selected NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and named a reserve in the AFC Pro Bowl.

He spent five years with the Titans but was benched after an altercation with Head Coach Jeff Fisher.

After the Titans released Young in 2011, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He lost the starting job with the Eagles after the third game that season and never started another NFL game.

