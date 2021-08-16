Vigil to be held Monday for one of three people killed at sports bar on the east side

Family members of one of the men killed, Dan Edward Martinez, Jr., 28, said he was trying to break up the fight.

SAN ANTONIO — A vigil is set for Monday evening to honor one of the victims of a deadly shooting at bar on the east side early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the the Boom Boom Sports Bar located in the 1600 block of South New Braunfels Avenue.

Two men and one woman died while two others are said to be in grave condition.

A fight inside the bar led to the violence outside, according to police. Family members of one of the men killed, Dan Edward Martinez, Jr., 28, said he was trying to break up the fight.

“He always wanted to be that noble person, to try to not like have so much violence, because he’s been through so much growing up, he was trying to do the right thing," his sister, Danielle Martinez, said.

The other two victims were 32-year-old April Rodriguez and 26-year-old Mauro Rodriguez, a brother and sister who went to the bar.

A vigil for Martinez and the other victims is planned for 6 p.m. Monday at 1621 South New Braunfels Avenue, according to Martinez's family members. The family asked attendees to wear red, which was Martinez's favorite color.

Meanwhile, local officials are making efforts to address gun violence on the east side. Sunday night, City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez released the following statement: