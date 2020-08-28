Watch: Women grab expensive glasses, kick clerk in robbery at Sugar Land store

Anyone with information or who could identify one or more of the suspects is asked to call Fort Bend Crime Stoppers.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police have released surveillance video of two women they say were caught on camera stealing expensive sunglasses.

Police hope that someone will recognize the women, who are wanted for robbery, and be able to give information that can help make an arrest in the case.

The crime occurred on Aug. 13, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. The women went into the Sunglass Hut at First Colony Mall and began talking with a clerk.

The video shows that as the women looked over sunglasses, the quickly started grabbing multiple pairs. The clerk was standing nearby and reached out for them to stop, and that is when one of the women kicked her.

The suspects then fled the store with “various pairs of highly-valued sunglasses,” police said.