SAN ANTONIO — A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase through the east side in a stolen truck and causing three accidents.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a DPS trooper was patrolling on SH-151 around 1:40 p.m. when he saw a Ford truck with a utility trailer that had both been reported stolen.

When the trooper attempted to pull the driver over, he refused to stop and continued on US 90 West before exiting on Cuppels Road. He led a low speed chase through that neighborhood, resulting in three car accidents but no injuries.

The trooper got ahead of the suspect and deployed a spike strip that disabled the vehicle at the intersection of Brazos and Colima. At that point, the 28-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incedent.

He has been charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, reckless driving, theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

