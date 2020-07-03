SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said an incident that started along the 500 block of Pilgrim Drive in northwest San Antonio devolved into a chase that spanned three blocks.

Irene Perez said she was getting ready for work when she suddenly heard commotion.

"I just heard a lot of yelling," Perez said.

When she looked outside, she saw deputies with BCSO's Fugitive Apprehension Unit surrounding a suspect.

BCSO identified the suspect as Blakelee Youngk, who was wanted on four charges – including two felonies – before the chase Friday morning.

"It's really scary especially, because it happened here when I was home," Perez said.

Surveillance video from neighbors' houses show the man running through backyards and an alleyway, and even hopping fences.

FAU deputies, with the assistance of San Antonio Police, caught up with the suspect on Cherry Ridge drive and tackled him. Young was charged with assault on a peace officer, and evading arrest or detention.

Perez said it could have been worse. In the surveillance video, you can hear an FAU deputy explain that Young could possibly be connected to robberies in the area. However, it was not listed among the charges.

"I just want to say thank you (to) the Dellview neighbor that called it in and (deputies who) were able to capture that man," Perez said. "I am glad he was finally caught."

