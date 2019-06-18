NEW ORLEANS — Cellphone video showing a recent attack in the French Quarter is getting a lot of attention.



"This man was terrifying," said Dawn Kesslering. "All he wanted to do was hit people, he didn't care."



The video will make you gasp. In it, a man is seen walking around Bourbon and Dumaine streets, choosing random targets, then hitting them.



"I saw him punch four people," said Keliecia Smith.



Smith saw the bizarre scene unfold last Wednesday night while celebrating her birthday.

"My one thought was, 'you hurt my friend and you can't get away with it and we won't let you do this here in our community,'" said Smith.



That friend, Dawn Kesslering, says he came without warning.



"I fell on the ground," she said. "I got up and my hands were numb and in pain and I realized a man struck me. This was a random act of violence and it's a misdemeanor. It's not a misdemeanor to me because I went to the hospital. So my question is, 'how do you prevent this man from hurting someone else?'"



The two are still trying to make sense of it, but say the situation taught them there is good in people.



"You have everybody: black, white, tall, short, old trying to stop him," said Smith. "We were trying to stop him without hurting him altogether. Just one person is broken doesn't mean the French Quarter is scary."



And while those targeted try and heal, their message to others is be on the lookout.



"We really want people to keep an eye out for him," said Smith.



"If something like this happens to people, say something, do something," said Kesslering.



Because this random act, they say, could happen again, to anyone, anywhere.

State Police confirm to Eyewitness News the incident happened June 12 around 11:40 p.m.



They say officers responded to the 900 block of Bourbon Street, where they were told about a man punching people unprovoked.



Troopers identified the man as 25-year-old Ray Julien. They say he hit a total of seven people.



Julien was arrested on the 800 block of Chartres. They say he refused troopers commands and was tased.



Julien was booked with one count of resisting an officer and seven counts of simple battery.