AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in Downtown Austin over the weekend left one person injured and it was all caught on camera.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. early Sunday morning near the ARCH, which is on Seventh Street and Red River.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube, shows a group of people fighting when a man pulls out a gun and starts shooting. The video shows the man firing the gun thee times near a woman's leg.

WARNING: Video contains graphic content some viewers might find disturbing.

According to the Austin Police Association, the victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Dell Seton.

According to an arrest affidavit, a man under the alias "Reginald Michael Lee" is believed to be responsible for shooting the woman. He was later identified as Reginald Isaish Thomas. The victim reportedly told police she was talking to her brother at Teji's restaurant when she later noticed he had a gun. The affidavit said the incident was a continuation of something that had happened at Teji's the week before.

Sean Swank lives in Leander but works at the bar Elysium, which is right near where this shooting happened.

"Any stray bullet could have headed our way," Swank said. "I wasn't there that night but am a lot of nights. We sit on the porch after we close. Obviously you want to feel safe where you work. I don't think anybody wants that anywhere."

Another shooting took place on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. near Turtle Creek Boulevard and South First Street. Police are also investigating that incident

KVUE has reached out to the Austin Police Department for more information.

