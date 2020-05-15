VIDEO: Maskless man screams at, shoves customers in San Antonio store over mask requirement

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, San Antonio police responded to a reported assault at a local 99 cent store after a maskless man became belligerent over the store's mask policy and charged at other customers who were recording him.
Video captured by one of them shows the man yelling at employees that "Texas' Governor says you don't need (expletive)." and the store's mask policy was illegal.
KENS 5 brought the video to city leaders for their response. We'll have the latest on this story live on KENS 5 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
