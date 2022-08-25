x
Crime

Police search for man who pointed gun at driver on San Antonio highway

When traffic came to a stop, the guy got out of his car and pointed a gun at the other driver.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at another driver on Interstate 10.

It happened in July. The video shows the man driving aggressively. Authorities said a Jeep cut off the guy after the driver merged onto the highway.

When traffic came to a stop, the guy got out of his car and pointed a gun at the other driver, then got back into his car and drove off. 

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. Click here for more information.

