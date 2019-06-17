HOUSTON — A routine trip to bank is one from which a Westchase victim is still recovering.

“I did get a few stitches in my chin,” said the victim who did not want to be identified.

The crime occurred May 31 in the parking lot of a strip center. The Chase bank and store are located within a few blocks of each other in the 11000 block of Westheimer. Police said the victim went to the bank to make a deposit. The man told police he walked out the bank holding a blue bag with cash in it.

The victim was sucker punched in a parking lot of a store he manages, robbed, then thrown to the ground again during the struggle over a bank bag.

“I literally just walked out of the car and he pops out of the backseat,” the victim said. “Literally, I had no time to think at all.”

The victim is seen running after the car as the crooks get away. He actually bangs on their window in an adrenaline-fueled panic.

“Well, I could’ve gotten in my car and rammed into them,” the victim said. “I guess I didn’t do that because, I don’t know, I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

Houston police said the suspects are black men between 17 to 23 years old.

Police say jugging in Houston is on the rise, and the bad guys are getting more violent.

“If they want it bad enough, they’ll kill you for it,” said nearby worker Jackie Murphy.

Murphy said she’d never fight back.

“It’s not worth your life,” Murphy said. “I’d rather be alive than someone trying to kill me over money.”

The victim in this latest case said he normally circles the block a couple of times when returning from the bank and assumed the suspects who surprised him remain a threat.

“Be careful coming back from the bank,” he said.

If you have any information on the suspects or this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

