Victims of gruesome killings in Atascosa County were loving mothers, friends

Loved ones and strangers expressed immeasurable heartbreak at the murder of Laura West, 43, and Mary Heinz, 33, allegedly at the hands of Heinz's ex-boyfriend.

SAN ANTONIO — Flowers and balloons line a fence outside a charred trailer in Atascosa County.

Loved ones of Mary Heinz and Laura West placed them after investigators say the two women were victims of a 'grisly' murder at the hands of an ex-boyfriend of Heinz's.

As soon as the news broke, the Atascosa County community was stunned.

Loved ones and strangers expressed immeasurable heartbreak at the loss of two women who were so loved by so many.

One week ago, a trailer in the 100 block of Peach Tree in Leming was in flames.

"It's quite numbing at the moment. The news is still really fresh. Everyone is just in shock right now," said Amanda Ozaki, an older sister of Mary Heinz.

Atascosa County Sheriff, David Soward, says investigators found the body of Laura West inside the trailer. She was shot in the head.

Her roommate, Mary, was missing.

"Her roommate's body, the way that they found it, it was suspicious," Ozaki explained. "So because of course my sister was missing, she was also a suspect. She was a missing person and a suspect in a possible murder at the time."

July 4, authorities arrested 27-year-old Rosendo Jesus Montoya who confessed to killing both women.

He led authorities to Mary's body off a back road in Poteet. She had also been shot, but investigators are still trying to figure out exactly when she died.

"There was no doubt in my mind that someone had kidnapped her," Ozaki explained. "Mary wouldn't leave her animals. Her vehicle was still in the parking lot when they found the house and she was nowhere to be seen and her phone was off."

Ozaki says the suspect was Mary's boyfriend, but not for long.

"He briefly worked at McDonald's with her. They had a relationship. I don't think it lasted very long," Ozaki explained. "After that, he continued to pursue her. It was stalker-level pursuing."

She says Mary, who worked as a manager at a McDonald's in Pleasanton, was planning to pursue a restraining order against the suspect.

Mary is described by many as a selfless, caring person who also had a big love for animals. She owned cats, and also helped rehome multiple animals to a loving place.

A couple of years ago, Mary participated in a protest, fighting for animal rights outside Sea World San Antonio.

"She was free-spirited. She was loved by all. She was fun and funny, the mother of two amazing children," said Ozaki. "Thank God [the children] weren't with my sister at the time [of the violence]. The things that this person could have done it just breaks my heart."

The last time Ozaki saw her sister in-person was in 2019. Mary, the youngest daughter among six siblings, had two children -- ages seven and nine. Both children are currently in the care of their fathers, Ozaki shared.

"She was a very bright light in all of our lives," she added.

Laura West, we learned, was also a mother.

"My heart goes out to her children because they will never, ever see their mother again," said Laura's former classmate, Sarah Cedillo.

Cedillo says the two first met in elementary school in Pleasanton.

"She was in one of my classes. She was one of the prettiest girls there. Very sweet," said Cedillo. "No one could ever say anything bad about her. Everybody knew the little struggles she went through, but that doesn't take away from the person that she was."

Cedillo said the two last connected about two years ago.

"When we run into each other, it's like we never missed a beat," she explained. "I asked her how she was doing. She said she was doing great. I said, 'I'll keep praying for you. You keep doing good.'"

In her free time, Cedillo provides support to victims of domestic violence. She says she's helped authorities make arrests before, thanks to information she shared on social media.

"It's evil. It's a demonic world. We always gotta stay prayed up. We don't know what's gonna happen in life. You always gotta cherish the people you're around and tell them you love them every day," said Cedillo. "We don't know whenever God is going to call us home."

Her heart breaks for her childhood friend. She says she couldn't believe the details she was hearing as she listened in to Wednesday's press conference.

"It was unfortunate that [Laura] was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Mary's sister says for anyone looking to give financially in Mary's honor, donate to an animal rights organization in her memory.

Rosendo Montoya is charged with capital murder. His bond is set at 1 million dollars.