Kidnapping victim's family want charges against FBI agent who shot and killed him

A team from the FBI was supposed to rescue kidnapping victim Ulises Valladares in 2018. Instead, the Conroe father ended up dead.

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — A Houston FBI agent who shot and killed a kidnapping victim in 2018 lost his fight for dismissal from a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The family of Ulises Valladares is suing the unidentified agent because they want him held accountable for the shooting on Jan. 24, 2018.

Attorney Randall Kallinen, who is representing the family, is also calling for criminal charges in the case.

He’s asking Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg to charge the agent with criminally negligent homicide – at the very least.

Armed intruders broke into the Conroe home of Valladares and tied up him and his 12-year-old son. They abducted Valladares and demanded a ransom, claiming Valladares' brother owed them money.

Valladares was taken to a home in Houston where an FBI team was brought in to help with the rescue.

Instead, an agent shot Valladares through a window, claiming the victim tried to grab his rifle. An investigation by HPD said the agent’s story didn’t match with the evidence.

Kallinen, wearing a mask that said “end the secrecy,” is angry that the agent’s identity hasn’t been released.

“Who is the killer who killed an innocent person on the taxpayers’ dime,” he asked at a news conference Tuesday.

Valladares’ son's legal guardian, Brooke Pearce, said the boy, now 14, doesn’t understand.

“There’s a lot of confusion. He has questions on where the right and wrong is in the world,” Pearce said. “This was the agency that was supposed to save his father and ultimately, they ended up ending his life.”

They say the heartbreak over the last two years hasn’t gone away as they wait for answers to what really happened the night Valladares was killed.

Two of the four kidnapping suspects have been sentenced to prison, and the other two are awaiting trial.