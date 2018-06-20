It's been a painful five-year battle for 67-year-old Gloria M. Gabriel.

She thought she was battling severe rheumatoid arthritis but just last month, she found out the doctor she trusted, Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, was indicted on medical malpractice, accused of falsely diagnosing thousands of patients.

"I went to see him because I was having pain in my hands," Gabriel recalled. "As soon as he saw me, he said, 'I'm sorry but you have rheumatoid arthritis.'"

She said that Dr. Zamora prescribed her methotrexate, a chemotherapy drug used to treat cancer and in some cases, rheumatoid arthritis. He also gave her several other drugs.

"He just kept giving me medications," she said. "I started regressing and losing weight. I lost my hair. But I had faith that he was going to take care of me. He looked honest.”

But the government says Dr. Zamora was engaged in a $240 million health care fraud. The excessive medical procedures allegedly funded his lavish lifestyle, including a million-dollar private jet and Maserati.

Hearing that, makes Gabriel angry.

"I feel so violated," she said. "He stole something from me that no one can ever give me back."

Gabriel is not alone. Thousands of his patients have come forward with similar experiences.

Eli Rico is an attorney with the legal team at Watts Guerra LLP. The team has filed claim notices for two former patients of the doctor.

"You always hear about this sort of thing, but we've never seen it to this extent," Rico said. "It's really amazing how many people he saw. He was actually seeing an excess of about 16,000 patients, so you can just imagine how many people were affected."

Rico said that his clients didn't question the doctor.

"They trusted him and didn't even get a second opinion," he said.

Gabriel said that she will always regret not getting a second opinion and feels her life is forever changed.

"I just don't feel normal anymore,” she said. “I feel disconnected from myself."

