SAN ANTONIO — Two violent attacks were caught on camera.

In the first video, three suspects chased down a woman, dragged her to the ground, and hit her with a rifle. In the second video, an elderly man was punched in the face before a good samaritan intervenes. The two aggravated robberies happened more than three miles away from each other on the west side.

The first incident with the woman happened on Northwest 20th and Perez Street. Ring video caught the brutal attack. You can hear the woman scream for help. One of the suspects was carrying what appears to be a rifle. In the video, one of the men pulled the woman down to the ground. She was also hit with the gun.

KENS 5 spoke to a neighbor who lives across the street.

"It was bad that they were beating up on that lady," he said. They were young guys, like kids."

However, a little more than three miles away later that same day 72-year-old Ramon Barron was walking on NW 39th Street near West Commerce.

He said four young guys in a car were yelling and demanding for his wallet. Barron only speaks Spanish. In an interview with KENS 5, he said he didn't understand everything they were yelling.

It did escalate to one of the men pulling out a large gun from the trunk of the car. The victim said he was punched in the face. But, the suspects didn't do anything else because a neighbor heard the commotion and yelled at the men. The suspects got scared and took off. Barron said the neighbor saved his life.

San Antonio Police are investigating the two cases as aggravated robberies. They say the investigation is active. However, they didn't tell us if the two are related.

Barron said he is not scared, but will probably not be walking alone as often.