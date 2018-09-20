A San Antonio man is recovering after being stabbed multiple times.

It's a bizarre story. According to the San Antonio Police Department, a woman and her boyfriend were going to bed when they were attacked by the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who was wielding a knife.

SAPD says this all went down just before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Emerald Ash, which near Loop 410 and Pleasanton Road.

“The suspect emerged from the closet and began attacking the victim and stabbing him. The girlfriend of the victim was able to get between the suspect and the victim and the suspect was last seen running from the apartment,” SAPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Rodriguez explained.

According to SAPD, there were no signs of forced entry and the woman doesn't know how he got into her apartment.

Police say that the suspect, who they are not identifying, ran away. Authorities are actively looking for him right now.

The boyfriend, Anthony Escobedo, was taken to SAMMC in critical condition. His sister is heartbroken.

"I hope that no one has to learn about their family members being hurt like that. He got stabbed seven times; in his harm, near his ear, and he got his lung collapsed, but he's supposed to make a full recovery with everything,” Destiny Escobedo said.

Police say that the suspect could face a number of charges. They also say that they are not aware of any history of violence between the woman and the ex-boyfriend.

SAPD is urging anyone in a family violence situation to reach out and get help.

