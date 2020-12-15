Verbal disturbance near Kerrville ends with retired police officer killed

According to the Kerr County Sheriff, two residents ages 68 and 71 – both retired from law enforcement careers – exchanged gunfire Monday afternoon.

KERR COUNTY, Texas — An argument between two neighbors, who were both retired from law enforcement careers, led to one of them getting shot and dying.

According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, a call came in for shots fired in the 500 block of Honor Drive around 3:41 p.m. When deputies arrived in the gated subdivision called Horizon on the southwest side near Kerrville, they discovered the two men had been involved in a verbal disturbance.

In a press release, Sheriff W.R. "Rusty" Hierholzer said it "led to both residents pulling guns and exchanging gunfire."

KSCO has identified the man who died as Mart Hanna, 68. According to Hierholzer, he is a retired Houston Police Officer. It is not known if he died at the scene. The second resident, Kenneth Brown, 71, was not injured. He is a retired U.S. Customs Officer.

The Texas Rangers are assisting KSCO with the investigation. So far, no arrests have been made. Hierholzer said as with all death investigations, the results will be referred to a grand jury.