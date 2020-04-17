SAN ANTONIO — Three months after gunfire rang out at a music venue along the River Walk, killing two and hurting five others, a Bexar County grand jury has indicted the 19-year-old suspected in the shooting with capital murder.

Kiernan Christopher Williams was arrested the day after the deadly Ventura shooting in mid-January. The indictment alleges he "intentionally and knowingly" killed 20-year-old Robert Jay Martinez III and 25-year-old Alejandro Robles with a firearm.

When Williams was taken into custody on Jan. 20, he told local news media that one of the victims said he was going to shoot him after an altercation, before going on to promote his social media accounts.