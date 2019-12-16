SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the men who drove off with a truck and trailer.

According to San Antonio police, it happened on November 30 between 5:20 and 5:50 p.m. in a parking lot behind a restaurant on the I-10 westbound access road on the northwest side.

Police said the men drove up in a black Cadillac Escalade and took a Ford F-350 with a box-type cargo trailer attached.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the SAPD Vehicle Crimes Unit at 210-207-7345.

SAPD is also reminding the public to not leave keys or key fobs in their vehicle, regardless of how long they plan to be away.

