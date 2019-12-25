SAN ANTONIO — A local vintage thrift store believes they were targeted by burglars early Christmas Eve morning.

The staff at The Vaulti, a local vintage thrift store, spent more than 12 hours trying to clean up and recover what they could following the burglary.

James Rauschuber, one of the owners, said he was alerted that his motion detectors were going off around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. He rushed to the store - located on N Main Avenue - and found the glass door shattered to pieces and more than $8,000 in merchandise stolen.

"The door was kicked in," Rauschuber said. "They went directly to what we refer to as our 'hype section,' where we keep more of our high-end pieces."

He said an officer arrived around the same time he did, but there was little evidence for police to take.

"It's definitely someone who has been here before, because it was kind of strategic the way they planned everything out."

The store posted on their Instagram page and the community responded with an outpouring of support. One of their customers even helped get their door repaired, but the store still remain closed on Christmas Eve as the staff tried to recover what they can.

"We're asking if people see these clothes on resale sites like Facebook Marketplace or OfferUp to definitely reach out to us," Rauschuber said. "Just to recover some of our inventory so we can get back and rolling."

They have also set up a GoFundMe account to help cover their costs.

