Officers found 16 cardboard boxes inside the van that contained a total of 400 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A multi-county law enforcement task force made a massive drug bust during a traffic stop in Henry County Wednesday.

The Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement (PACE) team, which consists of deputies from Henry and Hancock counties, seized 400 pounds of marijuana from a van on Interstate 70.

The white Dodge van was pulled over around 1:15 p.m. for following too close at the 131-mile marker along eastbound I-70 in Henry County.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said members of PACE saw "multiple criminal indicators" when they were talking to the driver and passenger including seeing "leafy plant material" on the driver's pants that looked like marijuana and smelling a "strong odor" of marijuana coming from the van.

Officers found 16 cardboard boxes inside the van that contained a total of 400 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana.

Chas Brown, 27, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Howard Stevens, 37, of Glenn Burne, Maryland, were inside the van. They were both arrested on suspicion of felony dealing marijuana.