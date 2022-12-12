'We were out of town' - Valley Ranch neighborhood hit by mail theft during the holiday season

US Postal Inspection Service officials say several neighborhoods on the far west side have been targets of mail theft in recent weeks and months.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Mail thieves are on the prowl on the far west side of San Antonio, which has residents of the Valley Ranch neighborhood frustrated and pushing for answers.

“We were out of town. We had a neighbor grabbing our mail for us,” said Kali Scheben, who’s been living in the HOA neighborhood for five years.

Scheben explained how mail theft has been going on in the neighborhood sporadically since October without resolution.

The one day her neighbor couldn’t pick up the mail on Dec. 3 led to parcels and mail being stolen from the mailbox cluster just down the street, including a Christmas gift among other items.

“The more concerning pieces that were in there like our mortgage information was a piece of mail that was missing is what frightens me because they now, they have even more personal information on us,” Scheben said.

Several residents impacted by the rash of mail theft have filed complaints with the United States Postal Service and contacted the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors have kept the conversation alive online where they’ve learned most likely how someone is able to steal people’s mail from the cluster mailboxes

“After some investigation and talking to the postman, we found out that somebody has a master key to the mailboxes and that’s how they’ve been accessing them late at night,” Scheben said.

While cracking down on the thieves may prove difficult, the United States Postal Inspection Service is available to investigate such activity by contacting 1-877-876-2455.

Residents are urged to monitor their credit card activity for any suspicious purchases, which can be helpful in tracking down suspects.

US Postal Inspection Service officials also encourage residents to report any alleged mail theft that was captured on surveillance video to authorities including law enforcement.

As for Scheben, she’s hoping for an expedited fix to the mail theft problem in Valley Ranch as soon as possible.