Precinct 4 will take care of your ex for Valentine's Day

Does your former significant other have any warrants or drugs? Give them the gift of a visit from Constable Mark Herman's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Do you have a former significant other who you know broke the law? Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman has your back!

Herman posted on social media that his office has plans for your ex-Valentine that may have warrants or illegal drugs. The only thing you have to do is call his office with their location so they can take care of the rest.

In the post, Herman said the holiday offer comes with free transportation, secure accommodations, a free meal, professional photos, and a special set of bracelets.

If getting your former special somebody thrown in jail isn't your thing, you still have time to name a cockroach after your ex at the San Antonio Zoo! The zoo will let you name a cockroach, rodent or vegetable after your ex so you can watch it be fed to an animal.

For the rest of you lovebirds, this is your final reminder to buy chocolates or flowers before it's too late.