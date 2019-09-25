UVALDE, Texas — A woman said a man broke into her home while she was sleeping and threatened her with a knife.

It happened on Reyes Alley on Monday night, police say.

A 60-year-old woman said a man broke into her home through a window while she was sleeping. Investigators said she woke up to him standing over her with a knife.

Fernandez told police she pushed the man away – cutting her hand on the blade.

Then he ran out the front door – and police have yet to find him. "Investigators are still canvassing the area, we're trying to see who has camera systems."

So far, 64 burglaries have been reported in Uvalde this year. But the city's police chief, Daniel Rodriguez, said this one is very unusual because the man also threatened to rape Fernandez. "He told her in Spanish, 'te quiero hacer el amor,' which means 'I want to make love to you' and 'te voy a violar,' or 'I want to violate you,'" Rodriguez said. "With the comments that were made, they're looking at burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony."

There are just a few homes on Reyes Alley. Many of them are protected by gates. There are also signs that say 'no trespassing' and 'beware of dog'.

But the victim's home had none of that.

Chief Rodriguez says the windows may also have been left unlocked. "Do you think that's why that person chose that home rather than the other ones that are more secure?" he asked. "It's a possibility, but at this point it's unclear why they chose that residence."

She told police the man who tried to attack her was short and slender, wearing a gray hoodie and a mask.

With no leads on who this person is, Chief Rodriguez is reminding people to lock up before they lay down.

Uvalde Press Release On 723 Reyes Alley On Monday, September 23, 2019 at approximately 11:56 p.m., Officers were dispatched to 723 Reyes Street inthe City of Uvalde, Texas in reference to a male subject that made entry into the residence while the complainantwas asleep.

