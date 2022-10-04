'A beautiful person': Woman shot on Gulf Freeway was NICU nurse at UTMB, sister says

Patrina Compton, 42, was found shot multiple times in her vehicle on I-45 early Sunday. La Marque police believe she may have been targeted.

LA MARQUE, Texas — A woman who was shot while driving on the Gulf Freeway has been identified as 42-year-old Patrina Compton from Galveston. Her sister said she was a NICU nurse at UTMB.

The victim's sister told us Patrina was driving home from her mother's house early Sunday after dropping off food for a barbecue she couldn't attend.

"I asked her to let me know when she made it home and I never heard from her," sister Stacy Compton said. "I laid down for a while and I get a knock at the door, they're telling me she didn’t make it."

Stacy said she’s still in disbelief that her sister is gone.

"I was just stunned because I got the news first. I was her emergency contact."

Police don't believe the shooting was a random incident and Patrina may have been targeted.

But Stacy doesn't think her sister had any enemies.

"The way it happened, it seems like it was intentional -- not because it was her -- but maybe because of some other things that was going on. But nobody wanted to harm her personally, so it wasn't anything that she had to do with."

Stacy said Patrina was a good person who smiled all the time and was loved by many.

"A beautiful person, just cared for everyone," Stacy said. "Just remember her the way that you know her. That's the only thing I can say because, like I say, she was never a bad person in no type of way."

Patrina had a son and was about to be a grandmother.

Investigators have no description of possible suspects or their vehicle. They're hoping someone saw something that can help them find the shooter.

If you have any information, please contact the La Marque Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers through their website or to call 409-938-TIPS (8477).

