Crime

At least 6 dorm rooms burglarized at UT's San Jacinto Residence Hall

UTPD had responded to one report of a burglary in the same residence hall the day before.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating after at least six dorm rooms were burglarized Sunday at the San Jacinto Residence Hall on East 21st Street.

On Sunday at about 9:25 a.m., UTPD responded to a report of a burglary of a dorm room at the San Jacinto Residence Hall. Upon arrival, officers discovered that at least six dorm rooms were burglarized.

The day before, UTPD had responded to one report of a burglary in the same residence hall.

UTPD is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information about these crimes, call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.

UTPD is also reminding students to lock their dorm room doors every time they exit.

These burglaries come just weeks after a series of aggravated robberies near the UT campus.

WATCH: Robberies on the rise around UT campus

