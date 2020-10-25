At least 6 dorm rooms burglarized at UT's San Jacinto Residence Hall

UTPD had responded to one report of a burglary in the same residence hall the day before.

On Sunday at about 9:25 a.m., UTPD responded to a report of a burglary of a dorm room at the San Jacinto Residence Hall. Upon arrival, officers discovered that at least six dorm rooms were burglarized.

UTPD is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information about these crimes, call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.

UTPD is also reminding students to lock their dorm room doors every time they exit.

These burglaries come just weeks after a series of aggravated robberies near the UT campus.