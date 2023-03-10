Houston police arrest man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed postal worker

Jesus Natividad Gutierrez, 43, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid and filing a false police report.

HOUSTON — Police arrested a man on Tuesday accused of killing a United States Postal Service worker in a north Houston hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

What happened

Authorities said it happened Saturday around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Julia Street and Bauman Road, which is just north of East Crosstimbers Street between Fulton Street and Irvington Boulevard.

Authorities said the SUV crashed into the USPS vehicle while trying to get around it. The impact caused Jones to fall out of his truck and into a ditch when the mail truck fell on top of him.

People in the area rushed to his aid, but he was pronounced dead while on the way to an area hospital.

Those same people also tried to stop the driver of the SUV, but they were able to get away.

"I’m very, very proud of the community that came to his aid, that ran and also tried to stop the driver from leaving. The driver still left the scene but it has to be commended that the people in the community tried to help the driver, the postal worker," Cantu said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

USPS statement

"The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered today involving an Oak Forest Post Office Letter Carrier. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time."