'Us mothers are tired of burying our kids' | Mother speaks out after her son was shot and killed

Police say 24-year-old Delon Weaver was shot and killed in front of his son protecting a friend. His family is asking for help with funeral expenses.

SAN ANTONIO — This week LaRhonda Burnett, a single mother of 5, got some of the worst news of her life.

“Us mothers are tired of burying our kids,” Burnett said.

She says Monday, May 24th, her son 24-year-old Delon Lamont Weaver was shot and killed in front of his 4-year-old son while he was trying to protect one of his female friends.

“He was the biggest of all my kids, but he was our protector. He looked hard but he was a big teddy bear, he was a mama’s boy,” Burnett said.

He leaves behind his son, and a 6-month-old daughter.

The San Antonio Police Department says the shooting happened at the Antioch Village Apartment complex.

Police say 26-year-old Keith Corley shot Weaver after an argument escalated. Corley was later arrested by Madison County Deputies. He’s been charged with murder.

“For me it’s the biggest loss I’ve ever had,” Burnett said.

Weaver was born and raised in the Atlanta area and now Burnett says they’re faced with the difficult task of getting her sons body back to Georgia.

A GoFundMe was started to help the family with funeral expenses.

She says anything leftover will go to Weaver’s kids who will now have to grow up without their father around.

“I can’t explain the pain you feel when you lose your child. It’s worst than when I lost my grandma and she raised me. This right here is the worst,” Burnett said.