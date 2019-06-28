U.S. Marshals are searching for a 25-year-old man who cut off his ankle monitor and fled in the middle of his murder trial.

Rene Adrian Carrillo did not show up Thursday morning on the fourth day of his murder trial. The trial continued without him, and Carrillo was convicted of murder and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Carrillo shot Jean Carlo Casiano-Torres on Oct. 11, 2017, in the parking lot of XTC Cabaret.

Another man had gotten into an argument with Casiano-Torres inside the club. The man showed his handgun to the victim several times before they left the club when it was closing.

"I'm about to smoke this [expletive]," the man said of Casiano-Torres, court records show.

Rene Carrillo is wanted after fleeing during his murder trial.

U.S. Marshals

The man got into a Cadillac and was seen handing his gun to the driver of the car, witnesses said.

The Cadillac drove off, and surveillance footage shows it at a Whataburger. The Cadillac then went back to the club and pulled up behind a Mercedes, records show.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified as Carrillo, got out of the car and shot Casiano-Torres, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Mercedes. Carrillo also shot the driver, who survived her injuries, records show.

“Carrillo killed a man he had no beef with. A person he had never met. His actions show a lack of respect for life and an unwillingness to accept responsibility," said prosecutor Marissa Trevino, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

Carrillo will face additional charges if captured, including felony charges of fleeing and bail jumping, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 972-978-1765.