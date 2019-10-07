Update (7/12/19): Three children missing out of Maury County since Tuesday have been found, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted out early Friday.

Analia, 6, Abigail, 2, and Michale, 1, were found by law enforcement, along with their non-custodial parents, in Cass County, Minnesota, according to the tweet. The parents are currently in custody.

Original (7/9/19): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for three missing children out of Maury County.

The TBI said it is looking for 6-year-old Analia Essex, 2-year-old Abigail Christian and 1-year-old Michale Christian -- who are believed to be with their non-custodial parents Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian Sr.

Analia has brown hair, brown eyes and is approximately 4' tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Abigail has blonde hair, blue eyes and is approximately 3' tall and weighs 35 pounds.

Michale has brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs about 25 pounds.

According to the TBI, the parents are wanted for custodial interference. All five were last seen in Van Buren County on July 9 and might be traveling to Minnesota in a white SUV.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Maury County Sheriff's Office at (931) 388-5151.