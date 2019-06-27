SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Barry Uhr will be immediately suspended from the department without pay pending the final outcome of these charges, according to SAFD.

SAFD will not have any further comment until the case is complete.

A San Antonio paramedic has been indicted on charges of domestic violence, including reckless injury to a child, stemming from incidents last year, according to online court records.

A grand jury formally indicted Barry Uhr, who has been with the San Antonio Fire Department for 17 years, on Wednesday; he is expected to be arraigned later this week.

Court records also state Uhr previously was charged with assault resulting in bodily injury against a spouse, but the charge was dropped in April.