According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:40 p.m. a bomb threat was called in to the San Antonio Police Department. BCSO says that someone called from a landline saying that they were going to blow up the jail.

Officials say that they brought in several units from the area as well as K-9’s but that they initially didn’t find anything. However, they said that the jail is on lockdown and that they’ll remain vigilant in their search overnight.

“The area around the jail, surrounding the jail, is safer now,” said Johnny Garcia with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. “The jail is still currently on a lockdown, which is normal procedure for a situation like this and we’re going to treat is as such. We’re going to remain vigilant, and you’re going to be seeing a heavy presence of K-9 and BCSO patrol units in the area searching, just looking for suspicious people or whatever the case may be.”

Detectives are working on figuring out where the call came from.

