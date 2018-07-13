DILLEY, TX — UPDATE: Family has come forward and identified the man killed in Friday morning's officer-involved shooting in Dilley as 25-year-old Juan Luna.
The family says that Luna has a 2-year-old daughter and visited the park often. They also say that he took special needs classes in high school.
The family has also launched a GoFundMe page.
According to police, Luna was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Dilley early Friday morning.
Dilley officials said that Luna was shooting a 20 gauge shotgun around 1 a.m. Friday when police approached him at Dilley City Park, southwest of San Antonio.
Dilley police said that Luna pulled out his gun out of his pants before a Dilley police officer fired toward him. The officer reportedly fired one fatal shot.
DPD said that the officer was wearing a body camera, but they don't plan on releasing the footage at this time.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave until further notice.