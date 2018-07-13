DILLEY, TX — UPDATE: Family has come forward and identified the man killed in Friday morning's officer-involved shooting in Dilley as 25-year-old Juan Luna.

The family says that Luna has a 2-year-old daughter and visited the park often. They also say that he took special needs classes in high school.

The family has also launched a GoFundMe page.

According to police, Luna was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Dilley early Friday morning.

Dilley officials said that Luna was shooting a 20 gauge shotgun around 1 a.m. Friday when police approached him at Dilley City Park, southwest of San Antonio.

Dilley police said that Luna pulled out his gun out of his pants before a Dilley police officer fired toward him. The officer reportedly fired one fatal shot.

DPD said that the officer was wearing a body camera, but they don't plan on releasing the footage at this time.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

We just spoke to a man who says he’s the brother of the guy shot dead by Dilley Police. He said he was set to turn 25 tomorrow. “He was a good person. He had a little daughter... I just wanna know if they gave him a chance,” that man told us. More on this at noon & 5p on @kens5 — Charlie Cooper (@CharlieKENS5) July 13, 2018

The names of the officers involved in this fatal shooting are not being released at this time. We’re told both of them are doing well though and have been put on administrative leave until further notice, which is normal protocol #kens5eyewitness — Charlie Cooper (@CharlieKENS5) July 13, 2018

Just spoke to the Dilley City Administrator who says the man killed by police pulled a modified 20-gauge shotgun out of his pants as 2 officers approached him at the park this morning. He’s not sure if he pointed it at them, but he ended up dead moments later #kens5eyewitness — Charlie Cooper (@CharlieKENS5) July 13, 2018

In Dilley, TX this morning where an officer involved shooting happened a little after 1a. A 20-yr-old man is dead as a result of that. PD tells us the city manager will provide an official statement around noon today. We’ll bring you that as soon as we have it #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/kpty5Q79H7 — Charlie Cooper (@CharlieKENS5) July 13, 2018

