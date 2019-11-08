HOUSTON — Reports that a suspect has been arrested in the I-10 East Freeway double fatal shooting are incorrect, the Houston Police Department tweeted early Sunday morning.

Late Saturday a source at the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms told multiple media outlets a person had been arrested, although the name of the suspect was not yet confirmed.

According to HPD, however, this is not the case, and investigators are still looking for leads in the rush hour murders.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday when witnesses told Houston police two vehicles collided on the freeway's outbound lanes near Federal.

RELATED: Good Samaritan who fired at I-10 gunman may have prevented more deaths

RELATED: 'High probability' I-10 rush hour murders are drug-related: HPD chief

The victims' silver Nissan sedan spun around and rolled backward, and the shooter ran behind and started firing into the car's windshield using a long rifle, similar to an AR-15, police said.

The victims, two men, died at the scene in the middle of rush hour traffic, and the suspect got away.

While a motive for the crime has not been confirmed, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said there was a "high probability the murders are drug related."

Suspect description

Witnesses described the gunman as a Hispanic male, possibly in his early-20s, thin build, about five feet seven inches tall and wearing a red shirt. The suspect fled in a dark color, newer model sedan.

So far no one has able to confirm the make and model of the suspect's vehicle. Police believe some witnesses to the incident didn't stop because the scene could have been mistaken for a car accident and not a shooting.

Anyone with information about the crime should call 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM