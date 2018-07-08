San Antonio — SAPD says that on Monday at 3 p.m. they received a call about an injured or sick person but once EMS arrived on the scene, they pronounced a 10-year-old girl there dead.

Upon further investigation, police believe that the girl, identified as Reanne Olivarez, was murdered.

Police have arrested 32-year-old Paul Anthony Bateman and charged him with murder. Bateman has previously been charged and found guilty of marijuana possession and theft. He’s also been previously charged with injury to the elderly.

Bateman’s bond has been set at $200,000.

The family has started a GoFundMe account to cover Reanne’s funeral expenses.

© 2018 KENS