Ten undocumented immigrants were discovered in a tractor-trailer by border agents working along a Laredo checkpoint on I-35 on Friday.

The vehicle was submitted to a secondary inspection after canine units alerted their handlers of possible concealed humans or narcotics in the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Agents soon discovered 10 men who were all in good health inside the sleeper area. All of the men were from the country of Brazil and were processed accordingly.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and his vehicle was seized.

“Human smugglers have no regard for safety, at many times placing individuals in life-threatening situations,” said Laredo Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good. “The U.S. Border Patrol will continue to disrupt this smuggling trend and fulfill our commitment in keeping America and its communities safe.”

The Laredo Border Patrol Sector urges anyone that wishes to report information on drug or human smuggling activity to contact 1-800-343-1994 or use the “USBP Laredo Sector” app.

