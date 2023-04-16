UIW student found dead with injuries to the back of his head after crash on I-35 in Selma

Police identified the victim as Joseph Banales. UIW confirmed that Banales was a junior nursing student who was also in the ROTC program.

SELMA, Texas — Authorities are investigating after a UIW nursing student was found dead with injuries to the back of his head after a crash on I-35.

Police in Selma confirmed that around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday night, officers were sent to the 15400 block of I-35 North for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Officers found a 22-year-old man unresponsive in the driver's seat, and medics arrived and determined he was deceased.

"Witnesses described the victim’s vehicle as swerving and almost striking another vehicle," police said. "The victim’s car then struck the inside median and came to a stop."

Police identified the victim as Joseph Banales. UIW confirmed that Banales was a junior nursing student who was also in the ROTC program.

Authorities are investigating. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

