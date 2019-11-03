MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Conor McGregor is behind bars after police said he destroyed the phone of a fan who was trying to take his picture, according to an arrest report.

Jail records show McGregor, 30, is charged with robbery and criminal mischief.

A man approached McGregor just before 5:30 a.m. Monday outside the Fontainebleau Hotel and tried to take a picture, the arrest report states. McGregor reportedly slapped the phone out the man's hand and stomped on it.

He then allegedly picked up the broken phone and walked away before police could arrest him.

McGregor is being held on a $12,500 bond, according to jail records.

