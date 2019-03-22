SAN ANTONIO —

When Adam Williams married Amy Keslar three weeks ago, his big brother Kim Troy Williams took all the pictures of their special day.

From joy to despair, now, Kim, a father of two is in the fight of his life, hospitalized with two bullet wounds.

San Antonio Police say 51-year-old Williams was attacked by two men during a carjacking on the southwest side on New Laredo Highway Thursday morning.

SAPD has since arrested 18-year-old Jesus Jerimia Luna on charges of aggravated robbery Friday night.

Adam Williams said his brother faces months of rehabilitation due to significant injuries.

"His liver, his stomach, both of his intestines and his lungs, so he's going to need a lot of reconstructive surgery on that," Williams said.

Keslar, who created an online fundraiser, said the family is grateful for the support that is starting to flow.

"Being a teacher I knew the power of community and how important that was and just knowing he was going to be out of work from both of his jobs for months, at the earliest, we definitely felt he needed something to supplement it, so we immediately jumped on the chance,” Keslar said.

They said money is good, but healing thoughts for a complete recovery are welcome as well.

Williams said his brother was driving for the rideshare company as much as possible to provide a better life for his family, working extra on Thursday to fund a dream birthday party for one of his daughters.

“He's been working two jobs this whole time trying to make ends meet. It's a really big blow to him and his family,” Williams said.

Older brother Steve Williams said the family is keeping a bedside vigil at the hospital.

Adam Williams said, "Either all together or putting in shifts, just, someone is always there."

The family said they are also grateful to police, who are updating them on the massive manhunt that is underway for the two robbery suspects.

The search continues for the victim’s stolen SUV as well, a gray 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander that the family said is very clean with no identifying marks or stickers.

A link to the family's support fund can be found here.