U-Haul truck stolen from west-side facility

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the person(s) that broke into a U-Haul facility on the city's west side.
Officers were called out to the facility along U.S. Highway 90 W and Gunsmoke Drive around 2 a.m in response to a burglary alarm.
At the facility, officers found a busted window at the building. Inside of the building, it was discovered that the key locker had been broken into and multiple sets of keys were missing. At least one U-Haul truck was stolen.
Police are still looking for the missing U-Haul truck, as well as the burglary suspect(s).