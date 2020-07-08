x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

crime

U-Haul truck stolen from west-side facility

Burglars broke into the U-Haul facility office and stole multiple sets of keys, along with at least one U-Haul.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the person(s) that broke into a U-Haul facility on the city's west side. 

Officers were called out to the facility along U.S. Highway 90 W and Gunsmoke Drive around 2 a.m in response to a burglary alarm. 

At the facility, officers found a busted window at the building. Inside of the building, it was discovered that the key locker had been broken into and multiple sets of keys were missing. At least one U-Haul truck was stolen. 

Police are still looking for the missing U-Haul truck, as well as the burglary suspect(s). 