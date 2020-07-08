U-Haul truck stolen from west-side facility

Burglars broke into the U-Haul facility office and stole multiple sets of keys, along with at least one U-Haul.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the person(s) that broke into a U-Haul facility on the city's west side.

Officers were called out to the facility along U.S. Highway 90 W and Gunsmoke Drive around 2 a.m in response to a burglary alarm.

At the facility, officers found a busted window at the building. Inside of the building, it was discovered that the key locker had been broken into and multiple sets of keys were missing. At least one U-Haul truck was stolen.