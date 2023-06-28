Two years after a man was fatally stabbed at a bus stop, SAPD and his family are still looking for answers

22-year-old Troy Lee was stabbed on the northwest side just after 2 a.m. on on June 28, 2021. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — Two years after a young father was killed at a San Antonio bus stop, his murder murder is still unsolved.

22-year-old Troy Lee was stabbed on the northwest side just after 2 a.m. on on June 28, 2021.Family members say he was able to call 911, but he didn't make it. The person responsible for killing Lee still hasn't been caught.

On the second anniversary of his murder, the victim's family showed up to SAPD Public Safety Headquarters. They are still demanding answers in the case.

"Our hearts have a hole in it that will never be filled ever again," said his aunt Michaela Gallegos-Gaitan. "He was a beautiful soul."

San Antonio Police said Lee was stabbed at this bus stop near his home on Ingram and Callaghan Road. At first police thought he was shot, but they later discovered he had stab wounds.

"He was able to make a 911 call himself to ask for help and tried to be saved," his aunt said. "He was very connected to God. And he wanted others to have that connection. He would preach to people."

After it happened, the family said SAPD immediately got to work to solve the case.

"The detectives in the beginning were working behind the scenes trying to figure out who could have done this to my nephew," she said.

Since then, they say the updates have diminished.

"He deserves justice, and there is a murderer out there who could do it to someone else," Gallegos-Gaitan said.

There is no clear motive in this case. The family said after meeting with police, they found out a new detective is assigned to the case.