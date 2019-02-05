SAN ANTONIO — Two women were taken to University Hospital with road rash and other injuries after they were run down outside of The Well, a popular bar near UTSA.

According the police, the women were leaving the bar when a silver car with two women inside backed into one of the women knocking her to the ground.

The other woman jumped on the hood of the car and the car took off, throwing her to the ground.

The car reportedly fled on UTSA Boulevard toward IH-10.

Police continue their search for the driver.