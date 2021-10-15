Two wanted men being sought by Elmendorf Police

One is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and the other is accused of human trafficking a 14-year-old.

SAN ANTONIO — The Elmendorf Police Department is asking for help to track down two men wanted on felony warrants. One is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and the other is accused of human trafficking a 14-year-old.

Oswaldo Morales, 44, is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Police said the victim told them she was sexually assaulted by Oswaldo more than 19 times. Officers said based upon the facts and evidence, a probable cause second-degree felony warrant was issued for Morales.

Adrian Huizar, 36, is wanted for trafficking of persons and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. According to the 14-year-old victim, Huizar befriended her and kept her at a residence in Elmendorf because she was a runaway from San Antonio. She told police he provided her with narcotics in exchange for sex.

According to Elmendorf PD, the victim said she was at Huizar's residence for three weeks and wanted to leave, but he did not allow her. Based upon probable cause, Huizar has two felony warrants, a first-degree felony for trafficking of persons and a second-degree one for delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.