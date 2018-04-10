Two people have been shot, three schools are on lockdown, and a suspect has barricaded himself inside a house and is in a standoff with law enforcement after a shooting on the far west side.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday a shooting was reported at the 2100 block of Ash Field Drive. Sheriff Javier Salazar says that 15- or 16-year-old male victim was shot several times while a woman described as being in her late 30's or early 40's was shot once in her upper body.

The sheriff says that both were airlifted to University Hospital in critical condition.

Southwest ISD confirms that Big County Elementary, Kriewald Elementary, and Scobee Elementary are on lockdown.

The shooting reportedly happened while school was letting out and the district says that half of the students were let out while the other half are still in the school. Parents will have to pick their children up as the district says that the schools will not be busing any more students on Thursday. The district is working with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office to keep all students safe.

BCSO is currently engaged in a standoff with the suspect and deputies are reportedly trying to negotiate so that the suspect gives himself up without incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com for further updates.

